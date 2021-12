Javier Bardem, co-star of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ on playing Desi Arnaz

Javier Bardem portrays Desi Arnaz alongside Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.” Asked what attracted him to the role, Bardem says, “The artistic skills of a singer and a player on a guitar, on the congas, and all of that being a foreigner in the ‘50s, when to be a foreigner, it was kind of almost a crime.”