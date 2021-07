How Colin Firth inspired ‘Bridgerton’ and other insights from TV bosses

Television series showrunners Chris Van Dusen (“Bridgerton”), Jen Statsky (“Hacks”), Steve McQueen (“Small Axe”), Suzan-Lori Parks (“Genius: Aretha”), Alena Smith (“Dickinson”) and Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) chat at The Envelope Showrunners Roundtable about sexy Colin Firth, working with Jean Smart, music and much more.