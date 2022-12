Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) on director Rian Johnson

Musician/actress/artist Janelle Monáe talks about working with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson.

Janelle Monáe joins Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Emma Corrin (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” & “My Policeman”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) & Laura Dern (“The Son”) on the Los Angeles Times Envelope Actresses Roundtable.



Full episode premieres Saturday December 17, 2022 at 7PM PST on Spectrum News One