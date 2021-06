‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Jurnee Smollett on Leti’s ‘true character’

Jurnee Smollett portrays Letitia “Leti” Lewis on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” a horror drama series set in 1950’s Jim Crow America. The series features supernatural entities, time travel and witchcraft, but Smollett thinks the most crucial moment for her character in the first season was an emotional one. Smollet says, “For me, the true character is always revealed when you’re forced to make a choice under pressure.”