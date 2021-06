Anna Konkle, co-creator and co-star of Hulu’s “PEN15" on revisiting teenage embarrassment, shame

Anna Konkle co-stars in the coming-of-age comedy “PEN15” on Hulu. The Emmy award-nominated Konkle admits to mining past embarrassments for inspiration. “When one person feels like, ‘Well, this is embarrassing and shameful, and I never want anyone to know about this,’” Konkle says she knows exactly what to do. “Put it on TV.”