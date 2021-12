Oscar Isaac, star of ‘The Card Counter,’ on the film’s exploration of trauma

Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, a low stakes gambler, in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” Asked about his character’s traumatic past, Isaac says, “He chooses a purgatory for himself, which is low stakes gambling from casino to casino and, yeah, waiting for something to happen or just running out the clock in this meaningless existence that he’s in.