‘The Undoing’s’ Hugh Grant on getting the scene he needed

Hugh Grant portrays Dr. Jonathan Fraser, a pediatric oncologist with dark secrets, on HBO’s “The Undoing.” A murder mystery drives the limited series but the reveal of the killer almost didn’t happen, according to Grant. He says, “I felt it wasn’t really clear in the scripted version of Episode 6, the first one we got, who really had done it. And I thought, “Is this just them leaving the door open for a subsequent series?” And I’d really signed up on the basis of being a killer.”



