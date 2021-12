Kirsten Dunst, from ‘The Power of the Dog,’ on working with her husband Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst portrays Rose in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” Dunst’s character Rose is married to Jesse Plemons’s character George in the film. Plemons and Dunst are also partners in real life. According to Dunst, “We fell in love creatively first. And so we plan to do something together, maybe every, I don’t know, like five years or something.”