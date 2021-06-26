Hugh Grant, Emma Corrin, Ethan Hawke and others take us behind the scenes

They had us riveted to our television screens for much of the pandemic in 2020. And we loved them for it. Here, Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”), Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) gathered for The Envelope Drama Roundtable to talk about their roles as heroes and villains, and struggles of all kinds.

