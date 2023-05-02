Craig Mazin (‘The Last of Us’) & other top Hollywood showrunners explain the writers’ strike
The Writers Guild of America called on their members to launch a strike on Monday night after the contract negotiation period with major studios ended without a new deal in place. The walkout will likely result in a halt of production on most TV shows produced in Hollywood for the first time in 15 years.JOHN HOFFMAN (“Only Murders in the Building”), BILL LAWRENCE (‘Shrinking’), CRAIG MAZIN (‘The Last of Us’), JANINE NABERS (‘Swarm’), LIZ TIGELAAR (‘Tiny Beautiful Things’) and RAMY YOUSSEF (‘Ramy’) join Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Yvonne Villarreal for the L.A. Times Envelope Showrunners Roundtable.