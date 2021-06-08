Elisabeth Moss, star of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, on June’s character arc

Elisabeth Moss, the Emmy award-winning star of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” portrays June Osborn, who begins the series as a captive within the fictional dystopia of Gilead and grows to become a rebel freedom fighter by the show’s fourth season. The series began as an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book and has taken on a life of its own. Moss says, “What we’re really talking about now, and where I’m really exploring with the characters, is what it’s like when you are completely changed by a prison, by a system, and you’ll never be the same again.”



