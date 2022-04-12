LA Times Today: She’s helping young dancers flee Ukraine, one ballet school at a time

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

More than 80 young Ukrainian dancers have found a safe haven at prestigious ballet schools throughout Europe with the help of a non-profit called Youth America Grand Prix.



YAGP has worked tirelessly to secure spots for dancers in schools like the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco, Zurich Dance Academy, and the Dutch National Ballet School.



L.A. Times staff writer Jessica Gelt wrote about these young dancers and the ongoing efforts to help them.