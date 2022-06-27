LA Times Today: L.A. Times ‘Behold’ Project Celebrates Black Culture in Los Angeles

In the past, Black Angelenos were often overlooked and underrepresented in the pages of the L.A. Times. The new portrait series “Behold” highlights the beauty of Black L.A. with striking images and first-person narratives.



L.A. Times photographer Jason Armond and reporter Kenan Draughorne spent months working on the project which was released in time for the Juneteenth holiday.