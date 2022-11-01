LA Times Today: L.A. couple left urban life to start ‘Biggest Little Farm.’ Disney+ is sharing their story

Molly Chester and her husband John introduced audiences to regenerative farming with their 2019 award-winning documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm.”



The pair documented their journey as they packed up their life in L.A. and headed to a farm in Moorpark to create a more sustainable lifestyle.



Now, Disney+ is sharing their story in “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.”