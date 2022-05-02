LA Times Today: Billy Porter makes an impression at the Festival of Books

Billy Porter won the 2013 Tony Award for best actor in a musical for his role as Lola in “Kinky Boots” with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.



In 2018, he made his groundbreaking star turn as Pray Tell, the emcee of the underground gay and trans ballroom scene of the 1980s, in the acclaimed FX television series “Pose.”



Now, this Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winning performer adds “author” to his bona fides with a new memoir, “Unprotected.”