LA Times Today: This Insta-friendly exhibit celebrates the beauty and sisterhood of Black hair

The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is currently hosting the Black Hair Experience. It’s an interactive selfie museum boasting over 20 Instagram-worthy activations.



The nostalgia-filled exhibit is a celebration of the ever-expanding community and rituals formed around Black hair.