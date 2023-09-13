LA Times Today: It’s not just ‘The Blind Side.’ In Hollywood, the ‘white savior’ won’t go quietly
Movies like “The Blindside,” “Green Book,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” have entertained movie goers for decades with storylines revolving around white characters saving the day by standing up for or protecting people of color. But critics point out that themes like this can come off as patronizing and even racist.
L.A. Times staff writer Greg Braxton wrote about the white savior trope in Hollywood.
