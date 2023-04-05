Ann Patchett on “These Precious Days”

Business
California
Climate & Environment
Entertainment & Arts
En Español
Food
Housing & Homelessness
Image
Lifestyle
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Science
Sports
Travel & Experiences
World & Nation
All Sections
_________________
Newsletters
Photography
Podcasts
Video
_________________
About Us
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L. A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Rights, Clearance & Permissions
Short Docs
About Us
Archives
Company News
eNewspaper
For the Record
Got a Tip?
L.A. Times Careers
L.A. Times Store
L. A. Times Studios
News App: Apple IOS
News App: Google Play
Newsroom Directory
Public Affairs
Rights, Clearance & Permissions
Short Docs
Advertising
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Coupons
People on the Move
Find/Post Jobs
Local Ads Marketplace
Media Kit: Why the L.A. Times?
Hot Property Sections
Place an Open House
Sotheby’s International Realty
Bestcovery
B2B Publishing
Business Visionaries
Hot Property
Crossword & Games
L.A. Times Events
L.A. Times Store
Subscriptions
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Gift Subscription Terms
Manage Subscription
EZPAY
Delivery Issue
eNewspaper
Students & Educators
Subscribe
Subscriber Terms
Gift Subscription Terms
Special Supplements
Best of the Southland
Healthy Living
Las Vegas Guide
Philanthropy
Best of the Southland
Healthy Living
Las Vegas Guide
Philanthropy
Copyright © 2023, Los Angeles Times |
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
CA Notice of Collection
|
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Sections
California
Entertainment
Sports
Food
Climate
Image
Opinion
|
Bestcovery
Coupons
Crossword
eNewspaper
Show Search
Search Query
Submit Search
Advertisement
Turn on Notifications
Get notifications on
Breaking News
.
Not now
Turn On
VIDEO | 01:05:44
Ann Patchett on “These Precious Days”
Books
Ann Patchett on “These Precious Days”
Bestselling author Ann Patchett discusses “These Precious Days” with L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez for this L.A. Times Book Club conversation.
April 4, 2023
5:01 PM PT
Facebook
Twitter
Show more sharing options
Share
Close extra sharing options
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
Copy Link URL
Copied!
Print
Books
Advertisement