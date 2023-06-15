LA Times Today: Brooke Kroeger’s ‘Undaunted’ details how women changed American journalism
Journalism — and a woman’s place in it — has changed over the past four decades.
Former L.A. Times Washington correspondent Janet Hook can attest to that. She covered Washington for 40 years. She joined us with a review of a new book by Brooke Kroeger, “Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism.”
