LA Times Today: How can we protect kids from racism? Author Ibram X. Kendi has this advice

With protests over critical race theory happening in schools, terms such as “systemic racism” have become lightning rods for controversy.



Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of books such as “Stamped From the Beginning” and “How to be an Antiracist,” has been thrust into the center of that debate.



His new book “How to Raise an Antiracist” is geared towards the next generation and seeks to answer questions he wrestled with as a parent.