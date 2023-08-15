LA Times Today: Many biographies have been written about former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, but have we heard it all?

Although former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis never wrote a memoir, many biographies have been written about her. But have we heard it all?



Author, J. Randy Taraborelli says Jackie Kennedy once told him, “What good is a biography if it doesn’t have any secrets?” In his new book, “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret,” 29 years after her death, he’s revealing details about the beloved American icon who was well-known for keeping her cards close to her chest.



J. Randy Taraborelli joined Lisa McRee with more.