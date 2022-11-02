VIDEO | 06:42
LA Times Today: At 9, Javier Zamora walked 4,000 miles to the U.S. At 29, he was ready to tell the story
Share
Books

LA Times Today: At 9, Javier Zamora walked 4,000 miles to the U.S. At 29, he was ready to tell the story

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Javier Zamora was born in El Salvador. As a nine-year-old little boy, he embarked on a trip to the United States, unaccompanied, to reunite with his parents.

This remarkable 4,000 mile journey was supposed to take two weeks, but the cross-border trek lasted much longer.

Javier has written a memoir about the unlikely trip titled, “Solito.”
Books