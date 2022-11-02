LA Times Today: At 9, Javier Zamora walked 4,000 miles to the U.S. At 29, he was ready to tell the story

Javier Zamora was born in El Salvador. As a nine-year-old little boy, he embarked on a trip to the United States, unaccompanied, to reunite with his parents.



This remarkable 4,000 mile journey was supposed to take two weeks, but the cross-border trek lasted much longer.



Javier has written a memoir about the unlikely trip titled, “Solito.”