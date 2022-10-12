LA Times Today: L.A. Times columnist’s book explores the leap into retirement

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For millions of boomers who are leaving the workplace and beginning retirement, it can feel like jumping off a cliff, leaping from the safety of income and identity and into the unknown.



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez wasn’t going to make that jump uninformed. At the very least, he wanted to know how to swim.



The result is his new book “Independence Day: What I Learned About Retirement From Some Who’ve Done It and Some Who Never Will.”