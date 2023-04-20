LA Times Today: Former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams joins the Festival of Books with her new children’s book

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is back this month. More than 500 writers, musicians and artists will appear on USC’s campus for the literary celebration.



Among them will be former Georgia state representative, voting rights activist, and lawyer and author Stacey Abrams.



She spoke with Lisa McRee about her new children’s book, “Stacey’s Remarkable Books.”