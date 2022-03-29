How to Watch Reyna Grande discuss ‘A Ballad of Love and Glory’

California author Reyna Grande will join the L.A. Times Book Club on March 29 to discuss “A Ballad of Love and Glory.”

Grande’s historical novel is set in the Mexican-American War, transporting readers to 1846 as the U.S. Army marches south to the Rio Grande.

As the war intensifies, so does the relationship between Grande’s main characters, a Mexican nurse who loses her family’s ranch and an Irish soldier named John Riley who deserts the U.S. Army to fight on the Mexican side.

Riley fought with the St. Patrick’s Battalion, a unit of mostly Irish immigrants. Grande says she discovered almost half of the U.S. Army was composed of foreign-born soldiers, mostly Irish, German and Italian.

A statue of the real-life John O’Riley, an Irish commander who joined the Mexican army in the Battle of Churubusco in 1847, in Mexico City. (Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“I really wanted it to be historically accurate,” Grande said in a recent interview with The Times. “I didn’t want to take too many liberties with the story and risk having the reader question its authenticity. So I tried to stay true to the timeline, the way the events unfolded.”

“You could Google anything I write in the book and you’ll see that it’s true. The war took place over two years, so that was my timeline, starting in March 1846 and until right after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was ratified in 1848.”

Grande’s previous books include “The Distance Between Us,” a bestselling 2012 memoir about her own childhood torn between Mexico and California.

