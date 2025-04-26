Photos: Speakers and authors at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

As the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books kicked off Saturday across the sprawling campus at USC, the event once again became a magnet for a mix of celebrity authors from across the entertainment world and beyond. Special guests like poet Amanda Gorman, actor Wil Wheaton, singer JoJo and comedian Hannah Berner popped by our photo studio to pose for portraits between their busy schedules speaking at panels in front of crowds at the festival. Here are some of our favorite portraits of our special guests from this weekend.
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman, author of the 2025 picture book “Girls on the Rise,” is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. The award-winning writer who graduated cum laude from Harvard University, came to prominence after her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Biden.
Advertisement
Nikki Toscano
Nikki Toscano is a writer, producer and showrunner for television who served as co-showrunner and executive producer of the show “Hunters” on Amazon Prime and as showrunner and executive producer of Paramount+ miniseries “The Offer.”
Andrew Plotkin
Andrew Plotkin is executive vice president of drama development at Sony TV.
Author Liz Moore
Author Liz Moore is the author of the 2024 New York Times bestselling novel “The God of the Woods.”
Advertisement
Wil Wheaton
Actor Wil Wheaton is known for his role as Wesley Crusher in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and other classic roles including Gordie Lachance in the film “Stand by Me,” Joey Trotta in “Toy Soldiers” and Bennett Hoenicker in “Flubber.”
JoJo
Singer JoJo (Joanna Levesque) launched her career in music releasing chart-topping R&B and pop music, including breakout hit “Leave (Get Out).” She gained prominence as a young artist, and has also made a name for herself in acting and released a book in 2024 titled “Over the Influence.”
Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.
Diane Garrett is an assistant editor on the Entertainment and Arts team. Previously she was an editor for publications including Variety, Movieline and TV Guide, and as a reporter broke the news of the death of the VHS format in Hollywood. She’s also survived stints at three digital startups.