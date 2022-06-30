LA Times Today: For the first time, a visually impaired cast performs ‘The Braille Legacy’

“The Braille Legacy” is a musical about the boy who invented a system of reading and writing for the blind.



Last week, it debuted to sold-out crowds here in L.A. It marked the first time the show had been performed in the states and the first time it was performed by a cast fully comprised of blind actors.