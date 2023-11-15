LA Times Today: He tried a breakup simulator video game. Here’s what it taught him about the myth of ‘moving on’
After a breakup, the last thing you want to do is run into your ex.
But a new video game brings players face-to-face with their avatar’s former flames — all in the name of healing emotional wounds.
L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens wrote about what “Thirsty Suitors” taught him about the myth of moving on.
