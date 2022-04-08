LA Times Today: Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive state swirled around sets for years

Bruce Willis is retiring from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. The cognitive disorder affects a person’s ability to communicate.



L.A. Times media reporter Meg James explains what it was like on his sets in recent years.