Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:00
ESPN to cut 500 jobs as COVID-19 erodes revenues
Share
Company Town

ESPN to cut 500 jobs as COVID-19 erodes revenues

ESPN is slashing 500 jobs as cost pressures from the pandemic is speeding up the sports media company’s move into streaming.

Share
Company TownVideos: Latest