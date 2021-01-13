LA Times Today: Entrepreneurs behind ‘Blacktag’ - a streaming service for Black creators

A new streaming service called Blacktag aims to shift more advertising dollars to Black creators.



Founders Akin Adebowale and Ousman Sahko joined us with more.