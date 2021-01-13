LA Times Today: Entrepreneurs behind ‘Blacktag’ - a streaming service for Black creators
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A new streaming service called Blacktag aims to shift more advertising dollars to Black creators.
Founders Akin Adebowale and Ousman Sahko joined us with more.
Founders Akin Adebowale and Ousman Sahko joined us with more.