LA Times Today: New York’s studio building boom poses threat to L.A.’s Hollywood production

New York City is stepping up its studio expansions in hopes of competing with its main rival Los Angeles. Both cities are trying to rebound from costly strikes and the pandemic.



Television and media business writer Stephen Battaglio told Lisa McRee how the Big Apple is vying for a bigger slice of the Hollywood pie.