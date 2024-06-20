LA Times Today: Behind the stunning job losses in Hollywood: ‘The audience has moved on’

Making a living in TV and film isn’t what it used to be due to globalization of the work force, new technologies and changing consumer appetites.



Don Lee writes about economics for the L.A. Times from Washington, D.C. and Samantha Masunaga writes about business for the Times here in L.A. They both joined Lisa McRee to discuss the reasons behind Hollywood’s latest job losses.