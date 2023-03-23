Can this Hollywood choreographer teach a journalist to dance?
“I think any time you add dance ... it makes people want to watch,” said choreographer Chuck Maldonado, whose credits include “Stomp the Yard,” “Step Up Revolution.” But while clearly a professional, can he teach L.A. Times producer Mark Potts a newspaper-themed musical number? Watch to find out!
Spoiler alert: he did his best, but Mark is sort of hopeless. But hey, he gave it a shot so let’s comment below something nice so he doesn’t hate himself even more.
