LA Times Today: How the JFK assassination changed TV news and the journalists who covered it
Sixty years ago, on November 22, 1963, CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite struggled to keep his emotions in check as he announced the death of President John F. Kennedy to viewers nationwide from a studio in New York City.
L.A. Times TV and media business writer Stephen Battaglio explained how the assassination of J.F.K. changed TV news and the journalists who covered it.
