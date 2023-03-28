To have a healthy film business, Hollywood needs more than blockbusters

Welcome to the Wide Shot, a newsletter about the business of entertainment. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Studio executives like to talk about the good old days when companies would release a lot of mid-budget titles at the box office — your adult comedies, your mid-tier erotic thrillers, your star-studded rom-coms.

This isn’t just nostalgia.

Mid-priced movies helped drive consistent business. Having a diverse slate of new movies in theaters week after week helped make moviegoing a habit for audiences when they wanted to do something with friends or go out on a date.

The last couple months at the box office have shown why it’s important for Hollywood to release movies of all sizes and types, not just the $200-million action spectacles and tiny horror flicks that have come to dominate theater screens.

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” a $100-million action sequel that opened with $73.5 million at the domestic box office, is no one’s idea of a mid-budget movie. Neither is MGM’s “Creed III,” really, having cost a reported $75 million to make. But both of these franchises originated from films with relatively modest costs.

The film industry needs to take risks on mid-level films — generally defined by having budgets of $20 million to $80 million — in order to create new intellectual property and bring out audiences that aren’t interested in the ongoing superhero universes.

But the business lately hasn’t been set up to regularly produce these kinds of movies at the rate it used to, at least not for movie theaters.

For a time, the industry seemed to abandon many of the practices that made midsized films economically viable, like having multiple release windows (theatrical, home video, television) that allowed movies to make money and exist in the public consciousness for a long time.

Streaming’s business prioritizes volume in order to attract subscribers, with each film backed by a short marketing push, if any at all. That makes it difficult for any individual film to have a serious imprint.

“We have completely gotten out of that mindset of how to provide a regular cadence of cost-efficient movies, so that you have that thing that gives legs to everything else,” said indie producer and former Amazon Studios film executive Ted Hope. “And with that, is also the decimation of the things that gave something a kind of evergreen status.”

Some of the most disruptive streaming-era practices are starting to go away. Studios are returning to traditional, albeit shorter, windows. Tech giants Apple and Amazon are both embracing traditional theatrical releases, Bloomberg recently reported.

But for now, Hollywood’s business remains very much barbell-shaped.

There’s heavy concentration of business going toward giant studio movies on one side — with escalating budgets and multidimensional world-building stakes — and a head-spinning number of tiny productions on the other, leaving a thin middle market of movies.

The top 10 movies accounted for 55% of the domestic box office last year, compared with the average of 36% from 2015 to 2019, wrote Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz in a report issued Sunday. Looking at budgets, just 14 movies released in theaters in 2022 cost more than $100 million, but took up 55% of U.S.-Canada ticket sales.

That doesn’t make it impossible to make money with mid-budget films. “Cocaine Bear” and “80 for Brady” succeeded by targeting specific audiences with killer marketing hooks. But the more prestigious adult-oriented fare, the kind that Hope bet on while at Amazon, is as challenging as it’s ever been.

We’ve talked before about the struggles of prestigious mid-range movies that typically get Oscars consideration, like “Tár” and “The Fabelmans.”

As a result of the box office difficulties and the financial struggles of streamers, distributors have gotten more gun-shy at the same time that Netflix and Apple have bid up expectations for what an indie film can fetch at the market.

A major Sundance title, “Eileen,” which has some serious star power and was based on a popular novel, only recently got picked up by Neon.

Just as Hollywood needs mid-budget movies to create new franchises, the business needs a strong indie market to develop new talent.

So I was fascinated by a recent story in Esquire about the culture of “no budget” indie films, where new filmmakers are taking a punk-rock, do-it-yourself approach to filmmaking and distribution. In many ways, they’re abiding by the “14 Commandments” of no-budget writing and production that Hope and James Schamus created some 30 years ago.

This is enabled by the lower cost of the minimum equipment required to make a movie, and the ease with which filmmakers can put their material on the web.

The piece, by journalist and filmmaker Max Cea, cites as examples “Jethica,” a “superb $10K stalker-ghost movie” released on Fandor and Jess Zeidman’s $120,000 queer coming-of-age drama “Tahara.” Some filmmakers have managed to get mainstream acclaim and commercial attention for their minimalist movies, including “Skinamarink” and “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.”

This kind of thing has been happening for a long time, and mirrors the effects of the digital revolution on the music industry, where easy online distribution led to a surge of music being released outside the traditional distribution system.

University of Minnesota professors recently published a paper analyzing film budgets from 2000 to 2016, and found that movies with budgets between $100,000 and $5 million jumped by about 350%.

“Digitization has meant a whole new distribution channel that makes it possible for entirely different kinds of products to get creative and find markets,” said University of Minnesota business professor Joel Waldfogel.”

Some of these microbudget movies can make their money back. But mostly, this part of the business seems aimed at reclaiming some of the rebellious spirit that characterized the independent filmmaking of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, before the film festival circuit became overtly commercial and flooded with big-ticket streaming deals.

“It’s harder for those challenging films like, god forbid, you make a political movie, and you have a festival play it — like something without stars and a new voice that challenges the status quo — it’s never been harder for that,” Hope said. “But I believe as a result, you’ll see things change. You will have new things emerge and the powerful will stumble.”

