Two Hollywood PR giants, Rogers & Cowan and PMK-BNC, merge into one mega-company

Hollywood’s two biggest public relations agencies — Rogers & Cowan and PMK-BNC — are combining forces, in the latest example of consolidation to hit the entertainment industry.

The combined companies, which both have offices in Los Angeles and New York, will boast a client roster of more than 500 actors, musicians, directors and other artists, as well as 30 major brands, the firms said Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The new entity, which does not yet have a name, represents a wide variety of talent such as actors Robert Redford, Glenn Close and Denzel Washington, filmmakers such as Jerry Bruckheimer and Robert Zemeckis, and musicians including Katy Perry and Sean Combs. It will also work with brands including Audi, Hasbro and McDonald’s.

Both companies are already owned by publicly traded marketing giant IPG, but have operated separately in the competitive landscape of show business representation. By combining, the firms will be able to save costs and enjoy increased clout in entertainment and sports.

The new mega-firm will be led by Rogers & Cowan Chief Executive Mark Owens and PMK-BNC CEO and Chairman Cindi Berger. Berger will serve as chairman, and Owens will be CEO. Rogers & Cowan Co-President Alan Nierob will become chairman of the entity’s entertainment division.

“This is a game changing and transformative moment for our agency, and a move that will create significant value and tremendous opportunities for our company and clients around the world,” said Owens in a statement.

Rogers & Cowan was founded in 1950 by Henry Rogers and Warren Cowan.