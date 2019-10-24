Landmark Theatres CEO Ted Mundorff steps down

Ted Mundorff, the longtime chief executive of Los Angeles-based movie house chain Landmark Theatres, has resigned, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The surprise departure comes less than a year after the cinema chain sold to Cohen Media Group, the film production and distribution company of New York real estate billionaire Charles S. Cohen.

A replacement has not been named, and the company has not given a reason for Mundorff’s exit, which was first reported by Deadline.

Landmark did not immediately provide comment.

Ted Mundorff has served as CEO of Landmark Theatres since 2007. (Landmark Theatres)

Landmark specializes in independent and foreign cinema, as well as commercial Hollywood movies. The exhibitor owns and operates 52 theaters with 252 screens in 27 cities, including New York, Denver, Washington and San Francisco. It has three Los Angeles locations, including its flagship theater, the Landmark at the Westside Pavillion.

Before selling to Cohen Media Group, the chain was owned by billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner.

The business of exhibiting independent cinema has proved challenging in recent years as audiences have increasingly flocked to studio blockbusters. Laemmle Theatres has reportedly considered selling its cinema business.