‘The Witcher’ and ‘The Crown’ boost Netflix profit, but growth slows in U.S.

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday said global subscribers rose by 8.8 million in the fourth quarter, driven by the popularity of “The Witcher” and a new season of “The Crown,” even as competitors such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple powered up new rival internet video services.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company, which has two movies vying for best picture at this year’s Oscars, said it had 167.1 million global subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31, exceeding analyst projections of 166.2 million subscribers.

However, growth continued to slow in the U.S for Netflix, which it blamed on price increases and increased competition. The company added 420,000 subscribers — well short of 600,000 additional customers that it had forecast — bringing its U.S. customer total to just over 61 million.

This is the first quarter during which Netflix has been competing against new streaming offerings from Disney and Apple, with further competition expected from the upcoming launches of AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast Corp.'s Peacock, which will be in homes by the summer.

Investors have been focused on Netflix’s heavy investment in content that has outpaced most of Hollywood, as evidenced by Netflix’s large list of film awards contenders this year and its increasing focus on original programming as rivals strip shows like “Friends” and “The Office” from the platform.

Netflix has said it planned to invest $15 billion on content in 2019. That amount will grow to $35 billion in 2025, according to Pivotal Research Group.

“Netflix ended 2019 on a strong note with new subscriber additions above expectations,” said EMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom in a statement. Netflix’s investments in original content “are paying off. " But “Netflix will need to continue to produce hit shows as Disney, Apple, HBO and others launch and scale new services,” Haggstrom added.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue grew 31% over the same period last year to $5.47 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $5.45 billion. Net income rose to $587 million from $133.9 million a year ago, well above analyst projections of $240.3 million.

Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on its website Tuesday that it would continue to prosper. “Despite the big debut of Disney+ and the launch of Apple TV+, our viewing per membership grew both globally and in the U.S. on a year over year basis, consistent with recent quarters,” the company said.

The period included huge film releases for Netflix, among them “The Irishman” from director Martin Scorsese, “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Eddie Murphy returned to movies in the critically acclaimed “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Netflix said more than 21 million member households watched the new season of “The Crown,” up 40% from the second season over the same time period. “The Witcher,” which stars Henry Cavill, is on track to be Netflix’s biggest first season for a TV series ever. Through its first four weeks of release, 76 million households watched the fantasy series, Netflix said.

After a year of uncertainty due to price increases and new competition, Netflix will be boosted by its investment in global content over the longer term, analysts at Bank of America said in a report ahead of the earnings release.

“More competition is coming in 2020, but we see opportunity for subscriber upside, moving past peak cash flow losses, operating margin improvement, and potential for new subscriber models in developing markets as key positive stock drivers in 2020,” Nat Schindler, analyst at Bank of America, wrote in a note. Schindler added Netflix has a “tidal wave” of international local language content planned, with opportunities to reach more subscribers in Asia and Latin America.

Last year Netflix upped the price of its subscription plans in the U.S., which led to a decline in the second quarter of 2019. Its most popular plan, a standard subscription, went up $2, to $12.99 a month. A basic monthly subscription rose $1, to $8.99.

Some of its competitors are offering lower priced services. Disney+ starts at $6.99 a month, while Apple TV+, which launched with nine original programs, costs $4.99 a month. Some versions of Peacock, which this summer will carry the Olympics, will be free, while HBO Max will cost $14.99.

Netflix has been investing heavily overseas as its domestic market growth slowed, creating local language content in markets in South America and Europe.

Shares closed Tuesday at $338.11, down 0.46%.