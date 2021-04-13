Spanish-language media giants Univision and Televisa to merge

Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa plan to merge their entertainment assets to create a powerful new Spanish-language media company with one foot in the United States — and the other in Mexico.

The two companies jointly announced the move late Tuesday, formalizing a process that began quietly after Univision came under new ownership late last year. The merger is historic, and represents a dramatic retrenchment for media scion Emilio Azcárraga Jean, whose family have long been among Mexico’s powerbrokers due to their vast media holdings.

The new entity will be known as Televisa-Univision. It will be the world’s largest Spanish-language media company, and managed by Wade Davis, a former top Viacom executive who put together the investor group that purchased Univision late last year from the a consortium of U.S. private equity firms.

The union underscores the pressure facing traditional media giants.

In Mexico, Televisa has struggled to adapt to the streaming era and has lost some of its audience to Netflix. Although the company produced more than 86,000 hours of content last year, its signature telenovelas haven’t connected with younger audiences. The company does have valuable rights to sports and special events and produces news, movies, reality shows, children’s programs and educational programming.

Miami-based Univision, which has long relied heavily on Televisa’s low-cost telenovelas to fill its primetime schedule, also faces increased competition from Telemundo, owned by NBCUniversal, English-language channels, YouTube and streaming services.

During the 14 years that the company was controlled by Los Angeles billionaire Haim Saban and other investors, Univision squandered its leadership position in the U.S. Spanish-language market amid a failed foray into English-language programming.

Televisa, based in Mexico City, will retain 45% interest in the new entity. It said it would contribute its four broadcast TV channels, 27 pay-TV networks, its Videocine movie studio and Blim TV subscription video-on-demand service, as well as the iconic Televisa trademark.

Univision will add its Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 61 television stations and 58 radio stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, along with its recently launched streaming service, PrendeTV. Its management team will be in charge.

“This transformative combination brings together the leading network serving U.S. Spanish-language audiences with the leading media platform in Mexico powered by the most powerful Spanish-language content engine in the world,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis. “Televisa-Univision will emerge as the leading global Spanish-language multi-media company, uniquely positioned to capture the significant market opportunity for Spanish speakers worldwide.”

Televisa valued its assets at $4.8 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Univision will pay Televisa $3 billion in cash, provide $750 million in Univision common equity and $750 million in Series B preferred equity.

The transaction was partially financed by a $1 billion investment series led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund with participation from Google, the Raine Group and Davis’ firm, ForgeLight, and $2.1 billion of debt commitments arranged by J.P. Morgan.

As part of the deal, Televisa will retain ownership of Izzi Telecom, Sky, and other businesses and real estate associated with the Mexico production facilities. It will also maintain the Mexican government-issued broadcasting licenses and its transmission infrastructure in Mexico.

“This strategic combination generates significant value for shareholders of both companies and will allow us to more efficiently reach all Spanish-language audiences with more of our programming,” Azcárraga Jean, executive chairman of the Televisa board of Directors, said. “Together, Televisa-Univision can more aggressively pursue innovation and growth through digital platforms as the industry continues to evolve.”

