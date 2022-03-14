Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Former Disney chair Bob Iger invests in metaverse company Genies

Former Disney CEO and executive chairman Bob Iger.
Former Disney CEO and executive chairman Bob Iger.
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
Share

Former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger is putting money into the metaverse.

Iger has invested in Genies Inc., a company known for making virtual characters for virtual worlds. He will also join the board of the Los Angeles-based startup.

Genies allows customers to create digital avatars and virtual fashion lines for Web3 — tech jargon for a new version of the internet based on blockchain technology.

Iger was CEO of Disney for 15 years before becoming executive chairman in February 2020. At that time, Bob Chapek became CEO. This investment is among the first of Iger’s post-Disney endeavors.

Iger retired from the company at the end of last year after a career of making key acquisitions — including Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm — that made Disney a dominant force in entertainment and later a major player in streaming with Disney+.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been drawn to the intersection between technology and art, and Genies provides unique and compelling opportunities to harness the power of that combination to enable new forms of creativity, expression and communication,” Iger said in a statement.

Iger posted an image of his own Genies avatar to his Twitter account.

Much speculation has swirled about Iger’s post-Disney pursuits. He has long been interested in owning a sports franchise. In late 2020, he backed an animal-free dairy alternative company called Perfect Day.

Iger is the latest Hollywood player to show interest in the so-called metaverse, which Chapek has said is an area of potential for Disney.

A screen grab from YouTube of FTX's commercial for Super Bowl 2022 featuring Larry David. "The next big thing is here, even if Larry can't see it. Don't miss out. Download the FTX app, the safe and easy way to buy and sell crypto."

Company Town

Et tu, Larry? Why so many celebrities are shilling for crypto

Cryptocurrency exchanges got the red-carpet treatment during the Super Bowl. Why is Hollywood so into everything blockchain?

Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon have talked up their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. LeBron James and Larry David appeared in crypto Super Bowl commercials. Recently, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine partnered with a women-focused NFT company.

Founded in 2017, Genies has raised $100 million to date from investors including Mary Meeker’s Bond, New Enterprise Associates and Breyer Capital.

The company inked partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their “official avatar and digital goods NFT provider” and has made digital images of stars including Justin Bieber, Migos and Cardi B. that are tracked as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Genies also has an NFT marketplace called “The Warehouse” that lets talent and creators design and sell their avatars.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town and the host of the entertainment business newsletter The Wide Shot. Faughnder writes about Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co., and has covered such major stories as the Sony hack. An alumnus of USC’s Annenberg School and UC Santa Barbara, he previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement