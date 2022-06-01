Warner Bros. shakeup: Toby Emmerich to leave film studio

Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich will step down from his job running one Hollywood’s biggest movie studios, in a major shakeup following the company’s recent merger with Discovery.

The parent firm run by David Zaslav has selected longtime producers Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to oversee the Burbank-based Warner Bros. film division, along with the smaller New Line label, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

Emmerich, a veteran of the company, will take on a production deal with the studio.

De Luca and Abdy most recently helmed MGM’s movie operations but announced in April that they would leave the Beverly Hills company this summer, leading to rampant speculation over where they would land. Earlier this year, Amazon closed a $8.5-billion deal to purchase MGM, home of the “Creed” and James Bond films.

Warner Bros. boasts one of the biggest film slates in the business, which includes DC superhero movies and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. But De Luca and Abdy won’t be in charge of all of it.

Sources say Zaslav wants to create a structure similar to Walt Disney Co.'s movie business, with separate film divisions that have their own creative heads reporting directly to him. De Luca and Abdy will run the combined Warner Bros.-New Line. DC films and Warner Bros. Animation will have their own leaders, who have not been determined. Until those executives are identified, the units will report to De Luca and Abdy.

Emmerich and Zaslav had been discussing the change for some time, people familiar with the matter said. When Zaslav determined that he wanted to go with the trifurcated structure, Emmerich opted to step down for the production pact.

Warner Bros. biggest challenges will be to keep growing the DC series and figure out what to do about the Harry Potter-adjacent “Fantastic Beasts” movies, which have suffered a steep decline.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Zaslav has moved quickly to get under the hood and make changes at the combined company since the merger closed in April. The Warner Bros. Discovery merger ended the studio’s tumultuous era under the ownership of AT&T. The Dallas phone company spun off Warner Bros., HBO, CNN and other media operations to combine with Discovery in a $43-billion deal.

Hollywood studio chiefs move around the business like players in a game of musical chairs, with the same people rotating through the top jobs for decades.

De Luca served as president of production for Time Warner-owned New Line Cinema until he was fired in 2001 following a disastrous run of box office flops including “Little Nicky” and “13 Days.”

His replacement: Emmerich, who previously ran New Line Music.

Emmerich stayed on with New Line through various periods of success and turmoil, eventually becoming president and chief content officer of Warner Bros.'s film group in 2017, replacing Greg Silverman. Emmerich was promoted to chairman the following year.

After leaving New Line, De Luca had roles as a producer and for a time was an executive at Sony Pictures before exiting for a production deal at Universal in 2015. As a producer, he’s known for movies including the “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Moneyball” and “Captain Phillips.”

Emmerich was known for his talent-friendly approach to running the studio. As a creative himself, Emmerich wrote 2000 American science fiction drama “Frequency,” starring Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel, which was released by New Line.

But as head of film at Warner Bros. during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emmerich had to try to mend fences with talent after the company decided to put all of its movies on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously, a move that infuriated directors and actors.

Now, Warner Bros. is releasing movies in theaters for 45 days before they go to streaming. The most recent DC release, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” grossed more than $760 million in worldwide box office.

Emmerich’s departure is the latest major leadership change for the entertainment company amid the combination with Discovery, known for cost-efficient reality programming such as “House Hunters” and “90 Day Fiancé.” Ann Sarnoff left her role as head of Warner Bros.'s studios and media networks in April.

The shake-up comes as Zaslav is looking for $3 billion in cost savings from the merger. Zaslav won cheers from the industry’s creative community, who believed he would be more talent friendly than former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. But the honeymoon phase has faded amid reports that the Discovery boss is scrutinizing projects, including Warner Bros.'s $250-million production deal with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Under AT&T, run by John Stankey, Warner Bros. suffered a turbulent AT&T era that saw the exits of multiple top executives. Warner Bros. Chairman Kevin Tsujihara left in 2018 amid a sex scandal involving an actress.

