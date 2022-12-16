Advertisement
Company Town

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ grosses a solid $17 million in Thursday showings

Tuk (played by Trinity Bliss) in the movie "Avatar: The Way of Water."
(20th Century Studios)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
Share

“Avatar: The Way of Water” grossed a solid $17 million in ticket sales from Thursday “preview” showings in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates, an early indicator that the long-awaited James Cameron sequel is on track for a strong start at the domestic box office.

The movie, which cost at least $350 million to produce before marketing, is expected to collect $150 million to $175 million in North American ticket sales through Sunday, according to box office analysts.

The new film comes 13 years after the original “Avatar,” which remains the highest grossing movie ever, not adjusting for inflation, at more than $2.9 billion.

Advertisement

Walt Disney Co. is releasing the film, which it inherited through its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Disney is counting on “Avatar” to become a franchise. But the movie will have to be one of the top films of all time to be considered a success, and opening weekend is just the start of what the studio hopes will be a remarkably long run.

Pre-sales are strong not just for the debut but also for subsequent weekends, according to exhibition sources.

“This is a tortoise, not a hare,” said Imax Corp. chief executive Richard Gelfond earlier this week. “This is built for a marathon.”

Ronal (played by Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) in the movie "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Company Town

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ won’t save movie theaters. But here’s how it can help

James Cameron’s sequel is expected to open big. But box office for 2022 is still lagging pre-pandemic numbers by more than 30%. Blame a lack of movies.

3-D screenings, which are more expensive for ticket buyers, will be a crucial factor for “The Way of Water.” So far, 61% of grosses have been for screenings in 3-D and other premium formats, according to Disney. Reviews have been largely positive, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%.

Results from Thursday evening screenings are typically not reliable indicators of full weekend performance, especially considering that the “The Way of Water” is hitting theaters amid the holidays and its grosses are expected to be more spread out.

By comparison, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned $28 million from preview showings, on its way to grossing $181 million during its debut weekend. But massive Thursday numbers are typical of Marvel pictures. “Wakanda Forever” has generated $772 million in box office revenue.

Internationally, “The Way of Water” is doing strong business, with $50.4 million from the 44 countries where it has been released so far. Top markets for the film include South Korea, France, Germany, Mexico and Australia.

A blue CGI man rides on the back of a winged creature

Company Town

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a gamble for Disney. But we’ve been here before

“The Way of Water” hits theaters as Bob Iger begins his own sequel as Disney’s CEO. Plus, MGM’s “Wednesday” is huge for Netflix. Why AMC Networks’ layoffs are a troubling sign.

The movie’s performance in China will be pivotal to its overall success.

The Chinese government recently eased “zero COVID” policy related restrictions, making for good timing for Cameron, Disney and China’s massive movie theater industry. The studio is anticipating that “The Way of Water” will gross a strong $18.5 million from its first day of release in China, including $5 million in “sneak” screenings, not included in the company’s $50.4-million international box office tally.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town and the host of the entertainment business newsletter The Wide Shot. Faughnder writes about Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co., and has covered such major stories as the Sony hack. An alumnus of USC’s Annenberg School and UC Santa Barbara, he previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement