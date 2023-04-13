Regal to reopen Pasadena’s former ArcLight theater
The Regal cinema chain on Thursday said it will reopen Pasadena’s former ArcLight theater at the Paseo shopping center.
Regal has entered into a lease agreement with real estate firm Onni Group to operate the theater, the company said. The circuit did not specify a reopening date.
The news comes three years after the location — along with movie houses around the country — shut its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Column: I used to mock L.A. nostalgia — until the ArcLight closed. Now I want to howl at the sky
Whatever fortitude saw me through the pandemic dissolved the moment I heard the ArcLight was closing. The ArcLight Pasadena was my theater.
ArcLight and Pacific Theatres said in 2021 that its locations, including the 14-screen Pasadena theater, would not reopen. ArcLight and Pacific liquidated its assets in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal is the nation’s second largest movie theater operator, behind only Leawood, Kan.’s AMC Theatres.
Regal’s parent company, London-based Cineworld, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year amid a slow box office recovery. The company said it planned to close dozens of locations in the U.S., including one at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, itself a former ArcLight.
The British film exhibitor has been struggling with a debt load of about $5 billion, as the pandemic and streaming pummel the box office.
ArcLight’s flagship Hollywood multiplex on Sunset Boulevard remains dark, but is expected to reopen eventually.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.