Warner Bros. Discovery names Lisa Collins to oversee internal diversity programs

Warner Bros. Discovery has named Lisa Collins as its group vice president, overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion employee initiatives across North America.

Collins, who has worked in human resources for two decades, takes over some of the duties previously held by Karen Horne, who was ousted last month — part of a startling string of exits of high-profile diversity, equity and inclusion executives in Hollywood.

In addition to Horne, diversity chiefs at Walt Disney Co., Netflix and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — all Black women — resigned or were forced out of their jobs.

Collins’ portfolio will be different from the one held by Horne, who was deeply involved in pipeline programs designed to provide greater opportunities to diverse writers, directors and producers in the entertainment industry.

Instead, Collins will focus on Warner Bros. Discovery employee initiatives, according to a Tuesday company announcement. Collins previously served as head of People & Culture Partners for Production at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Her new title will be group vice president, overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for employees in North America.

Among her tasks will be “designing business unit specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement,” the company said in a statement.

“Lisa is already a highly respected member of the WBD team who deeply understands our employee population and has seen first-hand the positive impact equity and inclusion initiatives have on the corporate, creative and production processes,” Asif Sadiq, the company’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said in a statement.

Warner Bros. studio in Burbank. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Collins said in a statement that she was committed to “advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here.”

Warner Bros. Discovery stumbled into a public relations mess last fall when it canceled programming, including “Batgirl,” which was to feature a Latina in the starring role. It also pulled the plug on its well-regarded Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which supported writers and directors. Following a backlash, Warner Bros. Discovery vowed to revive the program, but the initiative has stalled due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Horne’s departure rankled some in the industry because she was a respected leader of efforts to ensure that the corporate workforce, as well as films and TV shows, reflected society’s diversity. While an executive at NBC, Horne launched groundbreaking programs, including the Late-Night Writers Workshop in 2013, which was instrumental in opening up privileged slots to more women and people of color.

In addition to Horne, three other high-ranking diversity officers have departed the company since April 2022, when the smaller Discovery took over WarnerMedia and began cutting costs and jobs to pare down its considerable debt.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery said several other executives would move into new roles on the diversity, equity and inclusion leadership team, including Christian Hug, who will become group vice president of international programs; Yvette Latour, who will become a vice president of workforce and strategy programs; and Claire Brody, who will focus on the company’s diversity efforts in Europe and the Middle East.