Company Town

Taylor Swift is Spotify’s top artist of 2023, surpassing Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift in a sparkly pink blazer and matching boots sitting on a desk with one of her legs up
Taylor Swift performs in Buenos Aires on Nov. 9.
(Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)
By J. Clara ChanStaff Writer 
2023 really is Taylor Swift’s year.

In news that should surprise no one, Swift — who this week hit $250 million at the global box office for the filmed version of her Eras concert tour — will close out the year as Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide, beating out three-timer Bad Bunny for the top slot.

Spotify said Swift generated 26.1 billion streams since January, with album releases including “Midnights,” “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” helping to propel massive listenership throughout the year.

Swift’s latest win comes as part of the Stockholm-based audio company’s annual Spotify Wrapped marketing blitz, which combs through listening data to determine users’ top artists and podcasts. The campaign, which rolled out globally on Wednesday, has also become fodder for self-deprecating jokes on social media as listeners draw conclusions based on their year in listening history.

Repeat artists appearing on the top global list include the Weeknd and Drake, who were joined by breakout stars such as Peso Pluma, Feid and Karol G. On the top podcasts list, Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Andrew Huberman, Emma Chamberlain and Jay Shetty reigned supreme.

Taylor Swift sings with a mic to her mouth, wearing a sequined leotard amid a dark backdrop

Movies

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie will start streaming (on-demand) on her birthday

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will start streaming on the singer’s birthday, Dec. 13. The movie will be available to rent on-demand across digital platforms.

Nov. 27, 2023

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Bad Bunny
  3. The Weeknd
  4. Drake
  5. Peso Pluma
  6. Feid
  7. Travis Scott
  8. SZA
  9. Karol G
  10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

  1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
  2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
  3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook
  5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
  6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
  7. “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage
  8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez
  9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira
  10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

  1. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny
  2. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
  3. “SOS” by SZA
  4. “Starboy” by the Weeknd
  5. “Mañana Será Bonito” by Karol G
  6. “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen
  7. “Lover” by Taylor Swift
  8. “Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin
  9. “Génesis” by Peso Pluma
  10. “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
  1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”
  2. “Call Her Daddy”
  3. “Huberman Lab”
  4. “anything goes with emma chamberlain”
  5. “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”
  6. “Crime Junkie”
  7. “This Past Weekend with Theo Von”
  8. “Serial Killers”
  9. “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett”
  10. “TED Talks Daily”

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Drake
  3. Morgan Wallen
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Bad Bunny
  6. 21 Savage
  7. SZA
  8. Zach Bryan
  9. Kanye West
  10. Peso Pluma
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

  1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
  2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
  3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
  4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
  5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
  6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
  7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
  8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
  9. “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage
  10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team, where she covers the entertainment business.

