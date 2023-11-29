Taylor Swift is Spotify’s top artist of 2023, surpassing Bad Bunny
2023 really is Taylor Swift’s year.
In news that should surprise no one, Swift — who this week hit $250 million at the global box office for the filmed version of her Eras concert tour — will close out the year as Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide, beating out three-timer Bad Bunny for the top slot.
Spotify said Swift generated 26.1 billion streams since January, with album releases including “Midnights,” “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” helping to propel massive listenership throughout the year.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Swift’s latest win comes as part of the Stockholm-based audio company’s annual Spotify Wrapped marketing blitz, which combs through listening data to determine users’ top artists and podcasts. The campaign, which rolled out globally on Wednesday, has also become fodder for self-deprecating jokes on social media as listeners draw conclusions based on their year in listening history.
Repeat artists appearing on the top global list include the Weeknd and Drake, who were joined by breakout stars such as Peso Pluma, Feid and Karol G. On the top podcasts list, Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Andrew Huberman, Emma Chamberlain and Jay Shetty reigned supreme.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will start streaming on the singer’s birthday, Dec. 13. The movie will be available to rent on-demand across digital platforms.
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- The Weeknd
- Drake
- Peso Pluma
- Feid
- Travis Scott
- SZA
- Karol G
- Lana Del Rey
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook
- “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
- “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage
- “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny
- “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
- “SOS” by SZA
- “Starboy” by the Weeknd
- “Mañana Será Bonito” by Karol G
- “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen
- “Lover” by Taylor Swift
- “Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin
- “Génesis” by Peso Pluma
- “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- “The Joe Rogan Experience”
- “Call Her Daddy”
- “Huberman Lab”
- “anything goes with emma chamberlain”
- “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”
- “Crime Junkie”
- “This Past Weekend with Theo Von”
- “Serial Killers”
- “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett”
- “TED Talks Daily”
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- 21 Savage
- SZA
- Zach Bryan
- Kanye West
- Peso Pluma
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
- “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
- “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
- “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.