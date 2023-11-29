Taylor Swift is Spotify’s top artist of 2023, surpassing Bad Bunny

2023 really is Taylor Swift’s year.

In news that should surprise no one, Swift — who this week hit $250 million at the global box office for the filmed version of her Eras concert tour — will close out the year as Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide, beating out three-timer Bad Bunny for the top slot.

Spotify said Swift generated 26.1 billion streams since January, with album releases including “Midnights,” “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” helping to propel massive listenership throughout the year.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Swift’s latest win comes as part of the Stockholm-based audio company’s annual Spotify Wrapped marketing blitz, which combs through listening data to determine users’ top artists and podcasts. The campaign, which rolled out globally on Wednesday, has also become fodder for self-deprecating jokes on social media as listeners draw conclusions based on their year in listening history.

Advertisement

Repeat artists appearing on the top global list include the Weeknd and Drake, who were joined by breakout stars such as Peso Pluma, Feid and Karol G. On the top podcasts list, Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Andrew Huberman, Emma Chamberlain and Jay Shetty reigned supreme.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Kill Bill” by SZA “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny “Midnights” by Taylor Swift “SOS” by SZA “Starboy” by the Weeknd “Mañana Será Bonito” by Karol G “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen “Lover” by Taylor Swift “Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin “Génesis” by Peso Pluma “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Huberman Lab” “anything goes with emma chamberlain” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” “Crime Junkie” “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” “Serial Killers” “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett” “TED Talks Daily”

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd Bad Bunny 21 Savage SZA Zach Bryan Kanye West Peso Pluma

Advertisement

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs