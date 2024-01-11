SAG-AFTRA investigating Vincent Gallo’s alleged behavior during film auditions

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has launched an investigation after multiple women reported complaints about actor Vincent Gallo’s alleged behavior during auditions for an upcoming film.

The guild confirmed Thursday in a statement to The Times that it is aware of and investigating the complaints. Two women reported to the union that Gallo, who is attached to star as serial killer and rapist Joseph James DeAngelo (also known as the Golden State Killer) in the movie “The Policeman,” made sexual and explicit comments that upset them during their auditions, according to Rolling Stone.

A third woman also told Rolling Stone that she did not attend her callback audition after hearing about Gallo’s alleged conduct during the casting process.

“We extensively engaged with production regarding the complaints and, while shooting has wrapped, we continue to monitor and investigate,” a spokesperson for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said in a statement provided to The Times.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set. Because our inquiry is ongoing, we cannot respond to specifics of the complaint[s].”

One woman, in her complaint, alleged that Gallo said to her, “If I say to suck my d— or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say. And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won’t actually suck my d— , but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control,” according to Rolling Stone.

Gallo did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

The Times could not reach “The Policeman” writer-director Jordan Gertner for comment. The filmmaker’s spokesperson told Rolling Stone that a SAG-AFTRA intimacy coordinator was hired for production on the film, which was “carried out in a safe, protective and respectful environment.”

“We do take allegations of inappropriate comments made by anyone involved in the production very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“The casting director told the actors prior to their callback meetings and auditions that a SAG-AFTRA intimacy coordinator was being hired for the picture and she would be involved with all scenes in which any nudity or sexuality was to occur. The coordinator that was hired worked closely with the director, Vincent, and other cast, and the cast involved felt that the environment was positive and respectful.”

This is a developing story.