Disneyland workers vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike

Disneyland employees have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike, paving the way for what could be the first major work stoppage the Anaheim theme park has seen in 40 years.

Members of the Master Services Council — an alliance of unions representing custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and other Disneyland employees — on Friday voted 99% in support of a walkout.

As a result, union leaders now have the option to call a strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract with Disney.

“We stood up and showed Disney that we won’t sit by and allow them to intimidate, surveil and unlawfully discipline cast members for exercising their rights,” the union team said in a memo posted online.

“A strike is always a last resort,” the memo continues, “and we have committed to return to the bargaining table Monday and Tuesday prepared to bargain in good faith.”

The Disneyland employee contract expired on June 16, and the Master Services Council scheduled the strike authorization vote earlier this month. Disneyland employees haven’t staged a major walkout since 1984. That work stoppage lasted 22 days.

“We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation,” Disneyland spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement.

“Master Services Council’s strike date authorization is not unusual as part of a negotiations process, and we look forward to continuing discussions at upcoming meetings on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. A strike has not been scheduled, and Disneyland Resort continues to welcome guests.”

Tensions between workers and the company escalated in June when the Master Services Council filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board accusing Disney of threatening to discipline employees for wearing union buttons at work.

The Master Services Council maintains that wearing the buttons — which depict Mickey Mouse’s raised fist — is a protected form of union activity and that the company cannot take action against employees for doing so. Disney has argued that the pins violate the staff dress code and that only “a handful” of repeat incidents have led to disciplinary action, starting with a verbal warning.

Some 14,000 workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney are simultaneously bargaining for new contracts. They are seeking wage increases to keep up with the cost of living in Southern California and reward senior employees, as well as stronger safety measures and changes to the company’s attendance policy.

Disney has publicly stated that Disneyland “will remain open and ready to welcome guests if any number” of employees go on strike.