Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Paramount Global takes $6 billion writedown on cable business, continuing TV woes

The double-arch entryway to Paramount Pictures with palm trees visible in the background
The Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Faughnder
 and Meg James
Share via

Paramount Global on Thursday reported it took a $6 billion write down on its cable television networks business, in yet another sign that Hollywood is reckoning with the ongoing deterioration of the traditional television business.

The disclosure, part of Paramount’s second-quarter earnings filing, comes as the company prepares to be taken over by David Ellison’s Skydance Media in the first half of next year. Paramount has for years been grappling with the erosion of its media network portfolio, which includes Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. The business has suffered from declining relevancy and an acceleration of cord-cutting as audiences increasingly gravitate toward streaming services.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: The Warner Bros Studio lot is seen from the street in Burbank on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. This is their corporate headquarters building. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV struggles come into sharp focus as stock plunges

Analysts point to the David Zaslav-led company’s expected loss of the NBA contract and underperformance in key business units during the past two years.

Aug. 8, 2024

The company is trying to transition to streaming through its Paramount+ service, which is growing but has lost money for years. During the second quarter, Paramount’s streaming business, which includes the free ad-supported service Pluto TV, reported a narrow profit, with operating income of $26 million.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, rival Warner Bros. Discovery made a similarly dire admission, telling investors that its stable of cable assets, including HGTV, Cartoon Network, CNN and Food Network, are now worth $9 billion less than they were two years ago.

Companies periodically take write downs to reflect when their assets shrink in value for a variety of reasons.

Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount and Skydance agree to merge, marking a new chapter for the storied media company

Tech scion David Ellison’s Skydance Media will gain control of Paramount, marking the end of the Redstone family’s reign over the storied studio.

July 7, 2024

Paramount’s stock fell 3% to $10.18 on Thursday. The shares have declined nearly 30% on Wall Street so far this year.

Advertisement

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, down 11% from the same period of time a year ago. Its unadjusted operating loss was $5.3 billion, compared to a loss of $250 million during the prior-year quarter.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & Arts
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a senior editor with the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team, which covers the business of entertainment. He also hosts the entertainment industry newsletter The Wide Shot. A San Diego native, he earned a master’s degree in journalism from USC and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara. Before joining The Times in 2013, he wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement