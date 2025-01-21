Sony Pictures names Keith Le Goy as new television chair

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced today that Keith Le Goy has been named chairman of Sony Pictures Television.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s new chief, Ravi Ahuja, is quickly putting his leadership team in place.

The Culver City-based studio on Tuesday named longtime television executive Keith Le Goy chairman of Sony Pictures Television, with oversight of all U.S. and international productions, including Sony’s game show business behind “Jeopardy!,” “Wheel of Fortune” and the Game Show Network.

Le Goy will succeed his boss, Ahuja, who ascended to the top job at Sony Pictures Entertainment earlier this month following the retirement of longtime chief Tony Vinciquerra. Since then, Ahuja has been raising his profile and organizing his executive team.

“Keith ... is strategic, growth-oriented, and has a razor-sharp mind,” Ahuja said in a statement. “Just as importantly, as a close partner of mine in our TV business, I have seen firsthand that he is a fantastic colleague. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Le Goy has been running the studio’s combined television and home entertainment distribution and marketing units.

He was deeply involved in key sales, such as “Seinfeld” syndication and film output deals with Netflix and Disney. He also oversees the company’s cable networks in Latin America and Europe. Sony credited his leadership for helping Sony Pictures’ digital home entertainment business achieve revenue highs last year for its movies as well as sharpening its focus on local language productions in Latin America.

Le Goy also led the recent launch of Sony’s in-car entertainment service, Ridevu, and an entertainment app for PlayStation consoles.

Previously, he served as distribution head for Sony Pictures Television. Le Goy joined Sony in 1999 after serving as vice president of European sales at Walt Disney Co.

Over the last eight years, the studio has become a major independent supplier to streaming services and televisions networks. Its productions include “The Boys” for Prime Video, “Cobra Kai” for Netflix, “The Last of Us” for HBO, “S.W.A.T.” for CBS, “Outlander” for Starz, “Shark Tank” for ABC and “90-Day Fiancé” for TLC.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s “Rainbow,” public art installation by American sculptor Tony Tasset, on the Culver City lot. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“It is a privilege to take the helm of the television group at this transformative time in the industry,” Le Goy said in a statement. “Thanks to Ravi and our incredible teams, SPT is well positioned to lead and build upon our rich legacy in this evolving and dynamic marketplace, and I am invigorated by the opportunities ahead.”

Ahuja became the studio’s president and chief executive on Jan. 2. He reports to Sony Group Corp. Chair and Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida and Hiroki Totoki, the president and chief operating officer of the Japanese electronics company.